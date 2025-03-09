Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBANL) Trading Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.50 and last traded at $25.56. Approximately 7,442 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 23,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.62.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.79.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4298 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

