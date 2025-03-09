Inceptionr LLC Acquires 2,715 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Inceptionr LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 72.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Atkore by 3,948.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 470,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,291,000 after buying an additional 459,200 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Atkore by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,368,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,467,000 after buying an additional 134,517 shares during the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB grew its stake in Atkore by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 318,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,569,000 after buying an additional 113,263 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Atkore by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 246,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,580,000 after buying an additional 110,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Atkore in the 4th quarter valued at $8,524,000.
Insider Transactions at Atkore
In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,400. This trade represents a 1.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Atkore Price Performance
NYSE:ATKR opened at $64.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.19 and a 200-day moving average of $83.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.22. Atkore Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.91 and a 52 week high of $194.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.03.
Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.77 million. Atkore had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Atkore Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Atkore’s payout ratio is 12.39%.
Atkore Profile
Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.
