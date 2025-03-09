Inceptionr LLC Buys 6,229 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Inceptionr LLC increased its stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 118.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in FormFactor during the 4th quarter valued at $14,222,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 586,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,988,000 after acquiring an additional 134,170 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 257,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,396,000 after acquiring an additional 123,333 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 351.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after acquiring an additional 113,296 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 302,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,729,000 after acquiring an additional 112,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Get FormFactor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total transaction of $155,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,531 shares in the company, valued at $20,212,338.38. This represents a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FORM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup upgraded FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on FormFactor from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on FormFactor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FormFactor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FORM

FormFactor Price Performance

Shares of FORM stock opened at $33.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 1.07. FormFactor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.97 and a twelve month high of $63.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.22.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.14). FormFactor had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 9.12%. On average, analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor Profile

(Free Report)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.