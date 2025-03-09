Inceptionr LLC Has $403,000 Position in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Inceptionr LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Free Report) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC owned 0.06% of National Presto Industries worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 190.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NPK opened at $89.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.54. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.58 and a 12 month high of $103.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.23.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 1%. National Presto Industries’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered National Presto Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

National Presto Industries Profile

National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company’s Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

