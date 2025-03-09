Inceptionr LLC Increases Stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Inceptionr LLC increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,666 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,466 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at $931,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,731,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,680,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at $1,557,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Insider Transactions at American Eagle Outfitters

In related news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $48,043.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on AEO. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AEO

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

NYSE:AEO opened at $12.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.57. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $26.25.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

(Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.