Inceptionr LLC Invests $423,000 in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,183 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $1,131,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $892,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,410,000 after acquiring an additional 20,634 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

ROCK opened at $66.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.20. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.31 and a fifty-two week high of $81.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.01.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $302.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

