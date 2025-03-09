Inceptionr LLC Makes New $455,000 Investment in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in WEX by 300.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 68,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,375,000 after purchasing an additional 51,423 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in WEX by 1,635.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 8,277 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in WEX by 289.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of WEX by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of WEX by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $158.68 on Friday. WEX Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.03 and a 1-year high of $244.04. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.68.

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.16. WEX had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 32.35%. As a group, equities analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WEX. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.73.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

