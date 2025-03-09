Inceptionr LLC Purchases 4,011 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Inceptionr LLC lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 222.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,886,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,996,000 after acquiring an additional 6,819,919 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 736.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,396,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,307 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 324.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,404,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,530 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1,557.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 927,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,258,000 after acquiring an additional 871,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 89.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,599,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,767,000 after purchasing an additional 756,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $16.86 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $20.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $182.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.01 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 226.42%.

SBRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citizens Jmp upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, December 5th. JMP Securities upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.17.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

