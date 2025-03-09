Inceptionr LLC Takes $374,000 Position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 352,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,975,000 after acquiring an additional 25,212 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Dillard’s by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 211,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,339,000 after purchasing an additional 20,155 shares in the last quarter. Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dillard’s during the 4th quarter valued at $48,873,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Dillard’s by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,266,000 after purchasing an additional 39,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Dillard’s by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Stock Performance

NYSE DDS opened at $372.39 on Friday. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $328.00 and a 1 year high of $510.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $454.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $414.84.

Dillard’s Cuts Dividend

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $13.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.84 by $3.64. Dillard’s had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $15.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 33.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 2.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on DDS shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $200.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Insider Transactions at Dillard’s

In related news, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.45, for a total value of $130,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,836.15. The trade was a 20.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

About Dillard’s

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

