Insider Buying: Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (CVE:BAY) Director Acquires C$12,500.00 in Stock

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (CVE:BAY – Get Free Report) Director Thomas David Ullrich bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,500.00.

Shares of BAY opened at C$0.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -0.14. Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.05 and a twelve month high of C$0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.68.

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. acquires and explores resource properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for copper, silver, zinc, gold, cobalt, lead, base metals, and precious metal deposits. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

