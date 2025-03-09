Insider Buying: Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (CVE:BAY) Director Acquires C$12,500.00 in Stock

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (CVE:BAY – Get Free Report) Director Thomas David Ullrich bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,500.00.
Aston Bay Price Performance
Shares of BAY opened at C$0.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -0.14. Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.05 and a twelve month high of C$0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.68.
Aston Bay Company Profile
