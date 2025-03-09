Insider Buying: Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) CEO Buys $52,622.50 in Stock

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) CEO Jillian C. Evanko purchased 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $150.35 per share, for a total transaction of $52,622.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,698,083.10. This represents a 0.25 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Chart Industries Trading Up 4.0 %
NYSE:GTLS opened at $149.89 on Friday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.60 and a 1 year high of $220.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.45, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $196.25 and a 200-day moving average of $164.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.27.
Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.20 by ($0.54). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms recently issued reports on GTLS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Barclays upped their price target on Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Chart Industries from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.08.
Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.
