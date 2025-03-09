Intellectus Partners LLC Has $438,000 Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Intellectus Partners LLC grew its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Centene by 172.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Centene by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price target on Centene from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Centene from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Centene from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Centene from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.92.

Insider Activity

In other Centene news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.86 per share, with a total value of $294,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,780. This represents a 27.78 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Greco acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,015,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,153,712.75. This trade represents a 736.25 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 23,693 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,954 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Centene Stock Performance

CNC stock opened at $60.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.82 and its 200-day moving average is $64.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.40. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $55.03 and a twelve month high of $80.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $40.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.78 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

