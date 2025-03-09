Intellectus Partners LLC Sells 109 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Intellectus Partners LLC decreased its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Consolidated Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth $416,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 579 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.81, for a total transaction of $349,026.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,854.83. This trade represents a 28.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.99, for a total transaction of $5,358,588.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,276,465.36. This trade represents a 12.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,268 shares of company stock valued at $11,536,378. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on MCK shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $630.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $612.00 to $642.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of McKesson from $713.00 to $677.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $645.79.

View Our Latest Stock Report on McKesson

McKesson Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of MCK opened at $644.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $600.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $567.49. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $464.42 and a twelve month high of $653.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.52.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 181.26% and a net margin of 0.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 13.00%.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.