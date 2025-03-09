Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $510,000. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $989,000. Axis Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,157,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $176.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.13. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $158.83 and a 52 week high of $188.16.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.