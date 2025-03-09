Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $510,000. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $989,000. Axis Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,157,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $176.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.13. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $158.83 and a 52 week high of $188.16.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
