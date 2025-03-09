Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Shares Sold by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of PHO stock opened at $67.06 on Friday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $62.82 and a 1-year high of $72.59. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.63.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.0923 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

