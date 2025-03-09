Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for March 9th (ALOT, AXDX, BECN, BERY, CARV, CHEK, CIZN, CPSH, DLTH, EBTC)

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Sunday, March 9th:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

