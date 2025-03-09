iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Tilson Financial Group Inc.

Tilson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Tilson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV opened at $578.51 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $496.30 and a one year high of $616.22. The company has a market cap of $575.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $599.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $588.94.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

