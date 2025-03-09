iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Strategic Equity Management’s 6th Largest Position

Strategic Equity Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3,314.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223,648 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 6.0% of Strategic Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Strategic Equity Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $14,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 11,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 16,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH stock opened at $59.74 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $68.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.25.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

