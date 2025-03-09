iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 664,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,413,000 after buying an additional 8,242 shares during the last quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $12,479,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,286,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,676,000 after acquiring an additional 339,637 shares in the last quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,845.5% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 320,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,037,000 after acquiring an additional 304,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG opened at $98.35 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $94.85 and a one year high of $102.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.24 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.66.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.