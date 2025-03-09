iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Holdings Lifted by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2,926.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2,943.8% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 65,535,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,244,648,000 after purchasing an additional 63,382,112 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,801,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,160,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,442 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,217,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $557,498,000 after purchasing an additional 981,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 6,538.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 682,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,808,000 after purchasing an additional 672,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $54.91 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $40.63 and a 52 week high of $55.70. The stock has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.32 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.75.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

