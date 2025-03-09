iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF (BATS:IVVM) Stock Price Down 1.2% – What’s Next?

iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF (BATS:IVVM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.44 and last traded at $30.53. 35,016 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.91.

iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.13 and a 200-day moving average of $30.74. The company has a market cap of $78.41 million, a P/E ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.51.

About iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF

The iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF (IVVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to participate in the price movement of US large-cap stocks, up to a cap, while applying a 5% buffer against losses, over each calendar quarter. The actively managed fund holds a bundle of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF flex options.

