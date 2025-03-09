iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Holdings Lowered by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,655,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,665 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 1.21% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $100,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Haven Private LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,409,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,499,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $65.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $58.79 and a 1 year high of $68.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.68.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.2268 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

