iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Shares Bought by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 607,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,522,000 after buying an additional 5,248 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,212,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,739,000 after buying an additional 72,226 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SUB opened at $105.75 on Friday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $103.53 and a one year high of $106.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.73.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

