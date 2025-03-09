iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Shares Sold by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. reduced its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 6,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $105.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.73. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $103.53 and a 12-month high of $106.30.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

