iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (BATS:IVVW) Trading Up 1.1% – Still a Buy?

Shares of iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (BATS:IVVW – Get Free Report) traded up 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.18 and last traded at $48.10. 6,022 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $47.57.

iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $41.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.79.

iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Company Profile

The iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (IVVW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is passively managed, aiming to participate in the price movement of US large-cap stocks, up to a certain cap, while also providing enhanced monthly income through a covered call option writing strategy.

