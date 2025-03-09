iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Purchased by Ellerson Group Inc. ADV

Ellerson Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 54.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3,857.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 292,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,546,000 after purchasing an additional 284,932 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 273,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,672,000 after acquiring an additional 15,059 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,204,000. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 146,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KM Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. KM Capital Management Ltd. now owns 66,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 27,501 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of IYE opened at $46.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.46 and a 200-day moving average of $47.50. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $43.71 and a 52 week high of $51.70.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.