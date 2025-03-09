iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH) Stock Holdings Lessened by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 42.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,179 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF worth $5,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 4,423.0% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,480,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,087,000 after buying an additional 2,425,576 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,020,000. Constellation Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,968,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 36.1% in the third quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 1,152,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,503,000 after acquiring an additional 305,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,953,000.

Shares of ICSH opened at $50.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.57. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 52 week low of $50.29 and a 52 week high of $50.77.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1797 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

