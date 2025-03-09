Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Jabil were worth $4,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JBL. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 31.3% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Jabil by 6.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Jabil by 21.8% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 56,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,711,000 after purchasing an additional 10,026 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Jabil by 12.8% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Jabil during the third quarter valued at $32,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other Jabil news, Director John C. Plant sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.55, for a total value of $8,627,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,045. This represents a 89.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total transaction of $551,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,283. This trade represents a 20.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,400 shares of company stock worth $12,804,458. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Up 1.1 %

JBL opened at $139.74 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.85 and a twelve month high of $174.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.12. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.19.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.12. Jabil had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 41.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 3.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JBL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.83.

Jabil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

