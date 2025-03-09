Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Buys 135 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

NYSE:SPOT opened at $531.15 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $249.58 and a one year high of $652.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $547.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $453.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.27 and a beta of 1.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPOT. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $480.00 target price (down previously from $490.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $475.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $529.43.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

