Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Buys 285 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,027 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZION has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.71.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $50.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $39.05 and a twelve month high of $63.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.53 and a 200 day moving average of $53.58.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.75%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 24th that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $557,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,554,136.37. The trade was a 17.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 22,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $1,280,344.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,305.11. The trade was a 43.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,713 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,686. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

