Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Flowserve during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Flowserve during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Flowserve during the third quarter valued at $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Flowserve by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Flowserve during the third quarter valued at $42,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLS opened at $48.44 on Friday. Flowserve Co. has a 1-year low of $43.00 and a 1-year high of $65.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.35 and a 200 day moving average of $56.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.07). Flowserve had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.25%.

Several equities analysts have commented on FLS shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Flowserve from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.60.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

