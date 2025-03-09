Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Invests $549,000 in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cencora by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Cencora by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Cencora by 602.6% in the fourth quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 10,352 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cencora by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Cencora by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cencora Price Performance

Shares of COR opened at $254.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $244.34 and a 200-day moving average of $238.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40. Cencora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.77 and a 52 week high of $262.26.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a return on equity of 328.62% and a net margin of 0.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Cencora’s payout ratio is 31.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COR. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cencora from $237.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.90.

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In related news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $1,267,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,022,850. This trade represents a 8.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.72, for a total value of $383,792.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,649,648.88. This trade represents a 7.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,648 shares of company stock worth $2,862,342. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

