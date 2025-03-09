Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 350.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,062,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,463,000 after purchasing an additional 827,132 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,927,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,969,000 after purchasing an additional 473,143 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,081,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,248,000 after purchasing an additional 467,049 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 1,490.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 272,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,609,000 after purchasing an additional 255,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter worth $8,029,000. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE:JHG opened at $37.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. Janus Henderson Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $46.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.45.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 12.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is presently 60.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on JHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

