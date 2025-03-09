Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,373 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in F5 during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in F5 during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in F5 by 79.8% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in F5 by 783.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in F5 during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $275.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.10. F5, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.01 and a 12-month high of $313.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $281.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.63.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on F5 from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on F5 from $262.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on F5 from $285.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on F5 from $246.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on F5 from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.00.

In related news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 4,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.33, for a total value of $1,188,320.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,915,557.12. This trade represents a 13.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 3,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.18, for a total value of $1,022,025.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,885,588.50. The trade was a 14.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,060 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,083 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

