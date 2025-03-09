Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 16,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 5,790 shares during the period. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 12,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 439,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,622,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Finally, Haven Private LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $594,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $29.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.25. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $21.97 and a one year high of $31.80. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

