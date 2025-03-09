Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 331.0% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 1,437.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 138.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Trading Down 0.2 %

Nutrien stock opened at $51.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.81. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $43.70 and a 12-month high of $60.87.

Nutrien Cuts Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 6.81%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.13.

Get Our Latest Report on NTR

Nutrien Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.