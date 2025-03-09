Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Has $283,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 200.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 184.4% in the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $28.46 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $29.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.85 and a 200-day moving average of $28.13.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.