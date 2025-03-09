Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Trims Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,238 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Keynote Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Chaney Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Chaney Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 10,608 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 562 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $570,799.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,596.97. This trade represents a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boeing Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of BA stock opened at $154.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.66 billion, a PE ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.22. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $137.03 and a 52 week high of $203.80.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Boeing from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.16.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Boeing

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.