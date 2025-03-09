Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) CEO Sells $10,906.45 in Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 1,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total transaction of $10,906.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 795,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,245,277.55. The trade was a 0.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Thursday, February 13th, Joeben Bevirt sold 10,785 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $80,132.55.

On Tuesday, February 11th, Joeben Bevirt sold 1,706 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $12,795.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Joeben Bevirt sold 1,655 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $13,819.25.

On Monday, January 6th, Joeben Bevirt sold 250,000 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $2,460,000.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Joeben Bevirt sold 23,886 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $192,998.88.

Shares of JOBY opened at $6.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 2.35. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $10.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.79.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JOBY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $9.75 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.90.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JOBY. Toyota Motor Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter worth about $640,259,000. Uber Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,842,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Joby Aviation by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,760,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,388,232 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Joby Aviation by 331.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,260,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Joby Aviation by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 55,032,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

