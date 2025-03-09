JPMorgan Claverhouse (LON:JCH) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

JPMorgan Claverhouse (LON:JCH – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 722.36 ($9.33) and traded as high as GBX 738 ($9.54). JPMorgan Claverhouse shares last traded at GBX 734 ($9.48), with a volume of 49,264 shares.

JPMorgan Claverhouse Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of £405.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 67.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 723.72 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 714.43.

JPMorgan Claverhouse Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a dividend of GBX 10.65 ($0.14) per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Claverhouse’s previous dividend of $8.25. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Claverhouse’s payout ratio is 33.69%.

About JPMorgan Claverhouse

Great British dividends

The JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust has been helping investors tap directly into the long-term growth potential of UK large cap stocks since 1963. The trust focuses on attractively valued, high quality stocks with the ability to generate consistent and growing dividends.

Key points

Expertise

• Managed by an investment team with long-standing UK equity experience, backed by the extensive resources of J.P.

