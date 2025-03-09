JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Stake Raised by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,265 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,389,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536,406 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4,498.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,301,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,452 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,202,000. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 748.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 806,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,971,000 after purchasing an additional 711,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,900,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,083,000 after purchasing an additional 416,013 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $58.20 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.77 and a fifty-two week high of $60.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.98. The firm has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.61.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

