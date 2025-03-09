Kellanova (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by M. Kulyk & Associates LLC

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC decreased its position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kellanova in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in Kellanova in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kellanova in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kellanova by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kellanova in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Stock Performance

Shares of K opened at $82.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.13. Kellanova has a 52-week low of $52.46 and a 52-week high of $83.22. The firm has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.61. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.25% and a net margin of 10.53%. Analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on K shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kellanova in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Kellanova from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total transaction of $9,239,973.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,878,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,577,803.52. This represents a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,260,413 shares of company stock valued at $102,920,742 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

