Kendall Capital Management Acquires 9,640 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Kendall Capital Management increased its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,640 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 191.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 2.9 %

KHC stock opened at $32.18 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $38.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.29.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 10.62%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 70.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.86.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

