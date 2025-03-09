Kendall Capital Management Sells 495 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Kendall Capital Management lowered its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $71.47 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.72 and a 52-week high of $91.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 14.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.65.

View Our Latest Research Report on Fidelity National Information Services

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.97 per share, for a total transaction of $56,058.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,507.06. This represents a 6.74 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.