Keybank National Association OH Has $827,000 Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,241,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,548,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,044,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $869,000. Finally, NRI Wealth Management LC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,896,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $330.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.49. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.98 and a 1-year high of $417.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.19. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 586.47% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.11%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 9,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.59, for a total value of $3,075,250.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,971,757.08. This trade represents a 38.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded HCA Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $406.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.67.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

