Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 551.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 7,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $22.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,122.30, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.30. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24.

Kite Realty Group Trust ( NYSE:KRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.45. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 0.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 5,400.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on KRG. KeyCorp raised their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

