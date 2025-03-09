Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (KRO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 11th

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th.

Kronos Worldwide has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years. Kronos Worldwide has a dividend payout ratio of 13.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kronos Worldwide to earn $1.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

Kronos Worldwide Trading Down 7.9 %

KRO stock opened at $7.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.59. Kronos Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kronos Worldwide ( NYSE:KRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.31). Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $423.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.19 million.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Kronos Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kronos Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on KRO

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.