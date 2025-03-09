Large Cap Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 6th

NVIDIA, Tesla, and Invesco QQQ are the three Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Large cap stocks are shares of companies with a substantial market capitalization, typically valued at over $10 billion. These stocks often belong to well-established firms with a long track record of stability and profitability, and are generally perceived as less volatile compared to small and mid-cap stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $5.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $111.31. The stock had a trading volume of 228,024,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,460,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $75.61 and a 12-month high of $153.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.90.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA stock traded down $16.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $262.73. 73,662,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,398,430. Tesla has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The company has a market capitalization of $845.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $374.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.13.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

QQQ stock traded down $13.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $488.57. 39,438,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,942,220. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $413.07 and a 12 month high of $540.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $520.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $503.86.

