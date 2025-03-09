Larson Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,650 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RITM. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Rithm Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in Rithm Capital by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Rithm Capital by 8,600.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Rithm Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on RITM shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Rithm Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

Rithm Capital Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of RITM opened at $11.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.09. Rithm Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.23.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 18.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 59.88%.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.