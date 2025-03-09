Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 747 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AON. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in AON by 2,025.0% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 85 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AON by 1,162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on AON shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of AON from $411.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $394.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $372.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $379.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $407.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $386.21.

AON Price Performance

NYSE:AON opened at $402.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $87.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $377.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $366.85. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $268.06 and a 1-year high of $412.97.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 70.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. AON’s payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

